Accenture acquires Ahmedabad-based Byte Prophecy to enhance AI and digital analytics

The US-based IT firm Accenture has acquired Byte Prophecy, an automated insights and big data analytics company based in Ahmedabad, to meet the growing demand for enterprise-scale AI and digital analytics solutions across the region. The company, however, did not disclose the financial terms of the acquisition.

"The acquisition will add nearly 50 data science and data engineering experts, with a particular focus on insight automation, to Accenture Applied Intelligence," IT major said in a press release.

The move will deepen existing consulting and technology capabilities that help clients in areas such as data foundations and advanced analytics, it said.

Accenture's acquisition strategy involves delivering on existing, as well as emerging client needs with speed and scale. Over the past year the company has made Applied Intelligence acquisitions in Australia, Spain, North America and the U.K. to enhance its portfolio of technologies and help clients across those markets scale AI.

"Across industries, decision making has become more complex, and businesses are increasingly relying on advanced analytics and AI to ensure insight driven, rapid decision making," said Piyush N. Singh, Accenture's market unit lead for India and sales lead for Growth Markets.

"Beyond advanced technology capabilities, Accenture brings our clients a co-innovation mindset, and in Byte Prophecy we found a partner with the right mix of technology and consulting skills, and a client-centric innovation culture."

Founded in 2011, Byte Prophecy has worked closely with Accenture Ventures since 2018 on open innovation efforts, collaborating and co-innovating with Accenture and its clients in Asia Pacific on advanced data and analytics projects.

"Our experience working with Accenture has helped us better understand customer pain points and fine-tune our solution to respond with greater agility to clients' needs," said Mrugank Parikh, co-founder, Byte Prophecy.

"The opportunity to become part of Accenture Applied Intelligence will enable us to jointly build stronger assets and expand our services to more clients in the emerging markets. We are excited about our journey ahead and are looking forward to exploring the wide opportunities this union will bring to our people and clients," Parikh added.