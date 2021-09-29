Accenture collaborates with Britannia to accelerate innovation, improve customer experience

Accenture helped Britannia Industries Ltd. accelerate innovation, capture value and improve the customer and supplier experience, through a holistic digital transformation program.

As Britannia’s partner on its digital journey, Accenture designed, developed and deployed a technology system based on SAP S/4HANA. The new system has increased the visibility and accessibility of data across the organisation and enabled deeper use of automation and analytics to guide business decisions. The enterprise-wide program is focused on modernising Britannia’s business model by digitising essential services and processes. For Britannia’s large network of suppliers, this project will help streamline procurement and supply chain management.

By digitizing more than 80 manufacturing units and 50 warehouses, Britannia can significantly reduce IT operational costs and unlock capital for innovation and growth initiatives. The system will improve inventory optimisation, product availability and workforce productivity for Britannia by building more effective business processes across manufacturing, finance, sales and supply chain management.

“We believe the digital transformation of our business, supported by Accenture, will play a pivotal role in growing our business at speed and scale with data-backed insights and operational efficiencies.” said N Venkataraman, Executive Director & Chief Financial Officer, Britannia.

“By transforming Britannia’s core operations, we have helped build a digital backbone that will not only benefit their entire value chain of suppliers, retailers and partners, but also creates a solid foundation for innovation and new growth opportunities,” said Manish Gupta, managing director for Accenture’s Products practice in India.

