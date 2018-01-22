Access your leaves, reimbursements, payroll on this HR app

HR technology will be one of the biggest spends for companies in the coming years. According to RNR Market Research, global human capital management (HCM) market will grow from USD 12.59 billion in 2016 to USD 19.88 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 9.6 per cent driven by increasing demand from companies for a single solution for all HR tasks within the organization.

To tap the burgeoning opportunity, the Gurgaon-based HR solutions and technology company, PeopleStrong, has launched Alt One, an HR app store. Alt One will give employees a single interface to access all the work or work-life related process they need during their corporate journey such as leave, reimbursement, payroll, attendance. Along with that, the tool has integrated more than 30 offerings from specialized HR vendors such as the Zeta app to order food, Great Place to Work for workplace surveys, Sheapp for conversations around sexual harassment, Yatra app to get approvals for travel request and also do the bookings and others. PeopleStrong aims to take this number to more than 100 products within this year.

Another product that they have launched is Alt Recruit that helps recruiters find the most suitable candidate using machine learning. For Alt Recruit, PeopleStrong has tied up with more than 30 job search portals and communities such as Monster to get access to their database. Their clients can use Alt Recruit to funnel the top candidates for the job.

"The solution will not only find potential candidates based on skills but also if they are a personality and culture fit by looking at their posts on the web," says Harsimran Walia, AVP Technology at PeopleStrong. Every company has over the years formed certain patterns in hiring, some prefer top schools, others like to hire hustlers etc. "Alt Recruit is based on contextual search, that is, it will not give recommendations on the basis of the best candidate but the most suitable candidate."

To develop this technology further PeopleStrong has also acquired Delhi-based Grownout that enables companies to find suitable quality candidates from its network of employees.

PeopleStrong didn't disclose the details of the deal.