Adani Enterprises gets 34,275-sq-m of land in Noida for data centre

Gautam Adani-led Adani Enterprises has been allotted over 34,275 sq metre of land in Noida to set up a data centre for an investment of Rs 2,400 crore, as mentioned by the Noida Authority. The land has been allotted in the commercial Sector 62. The project is expected to generate employment for 1,350 people.

Adani Enterprises is establishing data centres across the country. The Noida data centre is likely to be ‘one of the largest data centres’ in the country, the Adani Group said.

"As part of the Uttar Pradesh government's objective to encourage investment in the state in information technology (IT) and information technology-enabled services (ITES), and spur employment, two land plots have been allotted this week. Adani Enterprises has been allotted 34,275 sq metre land in Sector 62 where it will develop a world-class data centre with an estimated investment of Rs 2,400 crore. The project would generate 1,350 employment opportunities and fetch a revenue of Rs 103.41 crore to the Noida Authority," the Noida Authority said.

“This is one of the several locations across India that we see having significant potential for establishing Data Centres as we build out 400 to 500 MW of Data Centre capacity over the next five years. Our position as the largest renewable power player in the country, as well as our access to several undersea cables across the Indian coastline through our port locations, puts us in a strong position in one of the most happening data centre markets in the world,” stated Adani Group.

The other 16,350-sq-mt plot has been given to MAQ India in Sector 145. The company is expected to invest Rs 250 crore, and generate employment for 2,500 people. The authority will generate Rs 33.90 crore of revenue from that land.

(With PTI inputs)

