Adani Enterprises to acquire 50% stake in General Aeronautics

Adani Enterprises on Friday said that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 50 per cent stake in General Aeronautics Private Limited, which provides commercial drone-based solutions for crop protection.

Adani Defence Systems and Technologies Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Billionaire Gautam Adani-led conglomerate, said that the acquisition will be completed by 31 July, 2022.

Adani Defence Systems and Technologies Limited shall leverage its military drone and AI/ML capabilities and work with General Aeronautics for providing end-to-end solutions for the domestic agricultural sector, it said.

General Aeronautics is an end-to-end agri platform solution provider, based out of Bengaluru, India and incorporated in 2016. It provides robotic drones and drone-based solutions for crop protection services, crop health, precision- farming and yield monitoring using artificial intelligence and analytics for the agricultural sector.

Shares of Adani Enterprises on Friday closed 1.58 per cent higher at Rs 2,080.10 apiece on BSE.



