Adani Green Energy posts profit of Rs 102 crore in September quarter

Adani Green Energy on Wednesday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 102 crore profit for the September quarter of 2019-20.

The company reported a loss of Rs 188 crore in the year-ago period, a BSE filing said.

Total income rose to Rs 711.96 crore in the second quarter from Rs 458.89 crore a year ago.

"Adani Green Energy continues to expand and invest in the renewables spectrum following the government's mission to be the world's largest renewable energy expansion programme of 175GW till 2022. The company will continue to provide reliable, sustainable, round the clock green power for India's growing power demands and needs," Chairman Gautam Adani said in a statement.

CEO Jayant Parimal said the company commissioned 450 MW of new renewable capacity in April-September of this fiscal, taking total operational portfolio to 2.4 GW.

"With a further 2.9 GW currently under construction, we will reach 5.3 GW capacity progressively over the next 2 years, contributing to the renewable energy targets of the country," Parimal added.

Shares of Adani Green were trading at Rs 96 per scrip, up 2.56 per cent, on the BSE.

