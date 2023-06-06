Adani Group claims 'record-breaking performance' across portfolio of firms in FY23; EBITDA jumps 36%

Gautam Adani-led Adani Group on Tuesday said it has delivered a "record-breaking performance" across its portfolio of companies in FY23

The ports-to-power conglomerate said it has recorded its highest ever EBITDA at group portfolio level (combined all group companies) of Rs 57,219 crore, achieving a 36% growth in FY23 over the previous financial year. Run-rate EBITDA, which considers the annualisation of EBITDA from projects that commissioned during the year, is as high as Rs 66,566 crore.

“Adani Portfolio companies operate in utility and infrastructure businesses with more than 83% of EBITDA being generated from core infrastructure businesses providing assured and consistent cash flow generation. The platform has a strong asset base, which has been built over three decades that supports the resilient critical infrastructure and

guarantees best-in-class asset performance over the entire life cycle,” said the conglomerate.

Business-wise summary for FY23

Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL)

• Incubator focusing on establishing diverse new businesses

• Incubation businesses registered an exponential growth and now account for little over 50% of AEL’s EBITDA

• Aiport passenger movements more than doubled to 74.8 mn

• Solar modules volumes up 13% to 1.3 GW

• Completed 3 HAM road projects during FY23

• Data-center project completion Status: Chennai (49%), Noida (37%), Hyderabad (30%)

• EBITDA increased by 99.1% to Rs 10,575 crore. EBIDTA margin was 7.7%

• Run-rate EBITDA was Rs 10,575 crore, cash balance of Rs 5,652 crore

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ)

• Highest ever cargo volume of 339 MMT, 9% y-o-y growth

• Logistics rail volumes crossed a milestone of 500,000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent unit)

• EBITDA at Rs 14,435 crore, up 14.5% y-o-y. EBITDA margin was 64.4%

• Run-rate EBITDA was Rs 14,435 crore, cash balances were Rs 9,830 crore

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL)

• Largest operational renewable portfolio in India with total operational capacity of 8086 MW, up 49% YoY

• Commissioned world’s largest solar-wind hybrid plant of 2140 MW in Rajasthan

• EBITDA increased by 62.8% to Rs 6,390 crore, EBITDA margin was 74%

• Run-rate EBITDA was Rs 7,505 crore, cash balances were Rs 5,571 crore

Adani Transmission Ltd (ATL)

• Added 1704 circuit km (ckms), taking total operational to 19,779 ckms

• Won two new tariff based competitive bidding transmission projects

• Forayed into smart metering projects, got awarded two smart metering projects

• EBITDA for FY23 was Rs 6,101 crore, up 10% y-o-y, EBITDA margin was 44.1%, with the investment cycle moving into high yield smart meter business

• Run-rate EBITDA was Rs 6,101 crore, cash balances were Rs 4,152 crore

Adani Power Ltd (APL)

• Sales up by 2% to 53.39 bn units

• 6 operating subsidiaries amalgamated with Adani Power Ltd

• Achieved consolidated PLF of 47.9%

• EBITDA increased by 4.3% to Rs 14,427 crore

• Run-rate EBITDA was Rs 18,027 crore, cash balance at Rs 2,861 crore

Adani Total Gas Ltd (ATGL)

• 1.24 lakh new homes on PNG (piped natural gas), now serving over 7 lakh homes

• EBITDA for FY23 was Rs 924 crore, up 12.8% y-o-y. EBITDA margin was 19.6%

• Run-rate EBITDA was Rs 924 crore, cash balances were Rs 372 crore

Adani Cement (ACC Ltd & Ambuja Cements Ltd)

• ACC Ltd. And Ambuja Cements Ltd. are part of Adani Cement and one of India’s leading producers of cement and ready-mix concrete

• H2FY23 was the first full operational half-year under Adani post-acquisition of Ambuja and ACC from Holcim

• Sales volume increase and cost reduction initiatives increased EBITDA by 34% QoQ in March 23 quarter over December 22 quarter

• Per ton EBITDA improved by Rs 250 (30% q-o-q improvement), driven by costsaving initiatives.

• Run-rate EBITDA was Rs 9,000 crore and cash balance of Rs 11,912 crore

Adani Wilmar Ltd (AWL)

• India’s largest importer of crude edible oil

• Crossed 5 MMT sales volume, 14% y-o-y growth

• More than doubled direct reach of rural towns (13,000+ towns in March 2023) through sub-stockist model

• Continued to be the highest exporter of castor oil from India

• EBITDA increased by 5% to Rs 2,139 crore, EBITDA margin was 3.3%

Adani Group on Monday said it has repaid loans aggregating $2.65 billion to complete a prepayment programme to cut overall leverage as it attempts to win back investor trust post a damning report by US short seller Hindenburg Research.

US short-seller Hindenburg Research, in January, released a damning report alleging accounting fraud and stock price manipulation at Adani Group, triggering a stock market rout that had erased about $145 billion in the conglomerate's market value at its lowest point.

Adani Group has denied all allegations by Hindenburg and has been plotting a comeback strategy. The group has recast its ambitions as well as prepaid some loans to assuage investors. Last month, Adani Enterprises Ltd and Adani Transmission Ltd said they will together Rs 21,000 crore through share sale.