Adani-Hindenburg Verdict highlights: No more probes, SC draws the line on Hindenburg saga

Adani-Hindenburg Case Live Updates: What SC said on the petitions, and what next
- SC emphasized its limited authority to step into SEBI's regulatory framework.
- It dismissed calls for SEBI to revoke amendments on FPI and LODR regulations, saying no irregularities were seen
- SEBI told to complete investigation in 2 pending cases in 3 months. 22/24 investigations completed.
- Conflict of interest among the Expert Committee members rejected
- Centre and SEBI directed to investigate any potential legal violations of the Hindenburg report on short selling and take appropriate legal action.
- CJI underscored that the power to transfer investigations must be exercised under exceptional circumstances, requiring cogent justifications.
- Court expressed scepticism regarding reliance on newspaper reports and third-party organizations to question SEBI, considering them as inputs rather than conclusive proof to doubt SEBI's role
The verdict “is in favor of Adani Group prima facie,” Kranthi Bathini, equity strategist at WealthMills Securities Pvt, told Bloomberg. While clarity is still needed from SEBI on pending probes, Bathini said the court had reiterated that scathing external reports against the Adani Group were “not triggers for an external investigation.”
03 Jan 2024, 11:13:33 AM IST
Adani-Hindenburg Case Live Updates: Adani group shares rally
Shares of Adani group companies soared upto 11 percent after the Supreme Court verdict on petitions. Shares of the flagship Adani Ports and SEZ and Adani Enterprises rose 2 percent and 5 percent. Other Adani group stocks, Adani Wilmar, Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, Adani Total Gas and Adani Energy Solutions were up 3-11 percent.
Shares of Ambuja Cements, ACC and NDTV also edged 1-6% higher.
03 Jan 2024, 11:04:00 AM IST
Adani-Hindenburg Case Live Updates: No conflict of interest in probe panel
SC junked allegations of conflict of interest against its panel, asking Centre and SEBI to look into whether there is any infraction of the law by the Hindenburg report on short selling, and if so then take action per law.
03 Jan 2024, 11:02:55 AM IST
Adani-Hindenburg Case Live Updates: SC pans OCCRP report
The top court in its verdict said independent reports or newspaper stories cannot be used to start a SEBI investigation. OCCRP and Hindenburg cannot be independently verified. It cautioned petitioners for filing pleas without adequate research.
03 Jan 2024, 10:57:33 AM IST
Adani-Hindenburg Case Live Updates: SC on FPI investments
The apex court said no case made out that the FPI regulations were diluted to allow mischief, adding that disclosure norms have only been tightened, now at par with PMLA.
03 Jan 2024, 10:46:08 AM IST
Adani-Hindenburg Case Live Updates: Catching up now, here's what the SC said on Adani petitions
- No valid grounds raised to direct SEBI to regulate its amendments made in exercise of delegated legislative powers
- SEBI has completed probe into 22 allegations out of 24. we direct SEBI to complete the remaining 2 within 3 months
- Allegations against the members of the expert committee are unsubstantiated
- No ground here to transfer the probe in this case and this can only be raised if there is willful or deliberate violation of the rules
- Reliance on OCCPR report is rejected and reliance on a third party organisation report without any verification cannot be relied upon as a proof
- Govt and SEBI shall take into consideration the recommendations of the committee to strengthen interest of indian investors
- Govet and SEBI to look into if there is any infraction of law by the hindenburg report
- Sebi and govt to take into consideration recommendations of the committee
- SEBI had used the term opaque to describe the FPI which was misconstrued by the expert committee.
03 Jan 2024, 10:27:45 AM IST
Adani-Hindenburg Case Live Updates: Top gainers in the Adani stack
Adani Ports and Adani Enterprises topped Nifty 50 index ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on the Hindenburg matter.
03 Jan 2024, 10:25:22 AM IST
Adani-Hindenburg Case Live Updates: GQG's Rajiv Jain in focus
The surge in listed stocks of Gautam Adani would make emerging-market investor Rajiv Jain happy. His firm GQG Partners Inc. had acquired Adani shares weeks after a brutal shortseller report battered the ports-to-power conglomerate and wiped out more $150 billion in market value.
03 Jan 2024, 10:21:40 AM IST
Adani-Hindenburg Case Live Updates: Adani on Hindenburg episode
About 12 months ago, our resilience was tested by an attack from an international short seller. This was further complicated as various groups with opposing interests to Adani leveraged the short seller's claim for their own objectives, aiming to harm our reputation by raising concerns about governance practices not just for our group but at the national level
-Gautam Adani,
03 Jan 2024, 10:04:06 AM IST
Adani-Hindenburg case live updates: Adani Group surge
Adani Enterprises jumped over 6 percent to Rs 3,122.40 on NSE. Adani Total Gas surged over 10 percent to Rs 1,100.95, and Adani Energy Solutions surged 14 percent. Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, Adani Ports and Adani Wilmar rose up to 7 percent.
03 Jan 2024, 9:57:24 AM IST
Adani-Hindenburg case live updates: A quick recap before the verdict
- Hindenburg’s report claimed “brazen accounting fraud” and “stock manipulation” by the Adani group.
- Adani group panned it, calling it “unresearched” and “maliciously mischievous”
- The January report triggered a massive rout of Adani group stocks, which lost over $140 billion in days and forced the cancellation of a ₹20,000 crore share sale.
- In March, the Supreme Court set up a six-member panel, led by retired Supreme Court judge AM Sapre, to look into regulatory failure by Sebi and alleged breach of laws by the Adani group.
- Committee said the allegations of stock price manipulation or violation of MPS norms by Adani group companies cannot be proved “at this stage”.
03 Jan 2024, 9:52:20 AM IST
Adani-Hindenburg case live updates: Adani market cap
Adani Group's overall market cap is back above ₹15 lakh crore mark, but still below its peak of ₹23 lakh crore. The overall market capitalisation is nearly triple of the record low of ₹5.8 lakh crore it hit after Hindenburg bombshell
03 Jan 2024, 9:43:10 AM IST
Adani-Hindenburg case live updates: Adani stocks on the mend
Adani Group stocks have rebounded after losing as much as 80% when the Hindenburg saga unfolded. While group stocks like Adani Ports recovered all of their Hindenburg losses, others have managed to narrow their losses.
03 Jan 2024, 9:35:34 AM IST
Adani-Hindenburg case live updates: Adani, the comeback king
Gautam Adani's sprawling conglomerate raised over USD 5 billion (Rs 41,500 crore) in equity and a double of that in debt this year as the apples-to-airport group made a comeback since being hit by the bombshell Hindenburg report.
03 Jan 2024, 9:29:47 AM IST
Adani-Hindenburg case live updates: Adani stocks gain before verdict
Among hopes of a favourable outcome, shares of Adani Energy Solutions climbed 9.82 per cent to Rs 1,165. Adani Total Gas shares surged 8.33 per cent to Rs 1,083.95. The group flagship, Adani Enterprises, climbed 4.15 per cent to Rs 3,053.65 on BSE. Adani Power shares hit 5 per cent upper circuit limit at Rs 544.65. Adani Green Energy advanced 4.72 per cent to Rs 1,678.25. Adani Ports added 1.8 per cent to Rs 1,098.
03 Jan 2024, 9:25:08 AM IST
Adani-Hindenburg case live updates: Adani stocks rally
Adani stocks rally up to 10% ahead of SC verdict; Adani, Energy Solutions, Adani Total Gas, Adani Power, Adani Enterprises shares gain the most
03 Jan 2024, 9:24:38 AM IST
Adani-Hindenburg case live updates: What did SEBI probe?
Apart from delving into the rout in Adani Group stocks following Hindenburg’s report, Sebi has been investigating if there was a violation of rules concerning minimum public shareholding, related party transactions and manipulation of stock prices.
03 Jan 2024, 9:24:01 AM IST
Adani-Hindenburg case live updates: SEBI on Adani probe
SEBI in its filing said out of the 24 matters it was probing, findings in as many as 22 was final.
03 Jan 2024, 9:19:41 AM IST
Adani-Hindenburg case live updates: All eyes on Adani stocks
All eyes will be on Adani group shares including Adani Enterprises, Adani Power Ltd, Adani Green Energy Ltd, Adani Total Gas Ltd, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd and Adani Wilmar Ltd as the Supreme Court of India is set to pronounce its the much-awaited verdict on the Hindenburg row that wiped nearly $150 billion in market capitalisation off Adani group companies in early 2023.
03 Jan 2024, 9:14:27 AM IST
Adani-Hindenburg case live updates: Apex court bench on Adani probe PIL
SC bench said there was no material to doubt the investigation carried out by SEBI, expressing reluctance to accept the arguments against the impartiality of the members of the expert panel set up by the Court on the issue
03 Jan 2024, 9:09:36 AM IST
Adani-Hindenburg case live updates: What the case is all about
Hindenburg in January 2023 accused the Ahmedabad-based ports-to-power conglomerate of “brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud”, allegations that the Adani group has denied, calling the report “a calculated attack on India”.