Adani Group Hindenburg Row LIVE Updates: Adani promoters may prepay up to Rs 8,000 cr loans in 45 days

New-York based short-seller Hindenburg Research published its report on the Adani Group of companies on January 24 accusing the group of engaging in stock manipulation and accounting fraud over the course of decades. The Adani Group responded to the group and said the report is "a malicious combination of selective misinformation and stale, baseless and discredited allegations". Shares of Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of the ports-to-energy conglomerate, were due to go on sale on January 25 in India's largest-ever secondary share offering. Despite the report, the company went ahead with the FPO launch. The Follow-On Public Offering (FPO) sailed through the initial hiccups and was fully subscribed on January 31. But within a day, the company declared it had cancelled its FPO and would return its investors' money.
From January 24 to February 3, Adani Group companies lost around Rs 9 lakh crore m-cap in seven trading sessions. The total market capitalisation of the Adani Group slipped to Rs 10 lakh crore on February 3 from Rs 19.2 lakh crore as of January 24, the day Hindenburg Research made its report public.
Here are the latest updates on the Adani Group Hindenburg Row:
‘Hit job on Indian markets a well-planned conspiracy,' says Virendra Sehwag
Indian cricketer joined the online conversation over Gautam Adani calling the Hindenburg Report a well-planned conspiracy planned against Indian markets. He tweeted, saying, "White people are jealous of India's progress. It's a hitjob on India's markets and looks like a well-planned conspiracy. They can try hard, but as always, India will emerge stronger.'
Adani Group companies are not LIC’s problem
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is not only the largest insurance company of India but it is also the biggest institutional investor in the Indian stock markets – much bigger than the biggest foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). LIC has been grabbing headlines for its exposure in the Adani Group, whose valuation has almost halved in the last few trading sessions on account of the scathing report released last week by Hindenburg Research. Incidentally, the issue has become a political one as well with many parliamentarians demanding a probe into the decision of the insurance major to invest in the shares of the diversified business conglomerate founded by Gautam Adani.
But it might come as a surprise to many that Adani Group is not the only exposure of LIC that has been in the doldrums as there are many other investments of LIC as well that have seen massive erosion in their valuation in the last six months even as the benchmark Sensex has gained 2.7 per cent in the same period.
In all, there are 36 companies in which LIC has a stake and whose respective stock prices have fallen more than 20 per cent in the last six months.
Adani promoters may prepay up to Rs 8,000 cr loans in 45 days
Billionaire Gautam Adani, Adani group's founder and Chairman, is looking to pre-pay a large part of loans against shares (LAS) portfolio of Rs 7,000-8,000 crore taken at the shareholder level, a media report said quoting sources. The loans are backed by share pledges, the report suggested, adding that the aim is to soothe investor nerves. The plan is to start reducing the LAS exposure immediately and bring it down to zero in the next 30-45 days, the report added.
Should you invest in Adani Stocks! What are experts saying?
Adani Group has lost Rs 8.8 lakh crore m-cap in the last eight trading sessions. The total m-cap of the group tanked to Rs 10.4 lakh crore on February 2, 2023, from Rs 19.2 lakh crore as of January 24, 2023. Where are the markets headed in the near term? Find out!
https://www.businesstoday.in/bt-tv/video/adani-stocks-in-focus-where-are-the-markets-headed-369115-2023-02-06
Opposition questions Centre’s 'loud silence'
Congress and other opposition parties have been closely watching the Adani episode, and have been demanding probes citing that LIC and SBI have invested a huge amount of money in the Adani Group companies. Congress has questioned the government on how India's largest business groups escaped "serious scrutiny for so long despite persistent allegations". On Friday, the Congress and 16 opposition parties demanded a joint parliamentary committee or Supreme Court-monitored probe into the Hindunberg report against the Adani Group, alleging a scam.
Congress Chief Whip Jairam Ramesh on Sunday said PM Narendra Modi should open up on the controversy and clear the doubts on the 'Adani MahaMegaScam'. He tweeted: "The eloquent silence of the PM on the Adani MahaMegaScam has forced us to start a series, HAHK-Hum Adanike Hain Kaun. We will be posing 3 questions to the PM daily beginning today. Here are the first three. Chuppi Todiye Pradhan Mantri-ji."
Both Houses of Parliament adjourned over Adani crisis
Opposition parties in Parliament raised the issue of Hindenburg report against Adani on Monday, and demanded a discussion. Following this, both the houses were adjourned. The Opposition parties, after discussing the agenda in a meeting at the chamber of Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, said that they would demand a detailed discussion on the report on Adani Group companies. They also demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe in both the houses. Parties that have been demanding a probe into the allegations against Adani Group of companies, include Congress, DMK, NCP, Bharat Rashtra Samithi, JD(U), Samajwadi Party, CPI(M), CPI, Kerala Congress, JMM, RLD, RSP, AAP, IUML, RJD, and Shiv Sena.
Adani Enterprises' shares tank 10% after Friday's recovery
Adani Enterprises, after a sharp recovery on Friday, was back on falling trajectory on Monday as the stock plunged another 10 per cent amid the negative news flow for the Gautam Adani led conglomerate. The stock traded volatile during the day.
Shares of Adani Enterprises, plunged another 10 per cent to Rs 1433.60 on Monday, before making a recovery to Rs 1,501.10 at 10 am. However, the scrip hard settled at Rs 1,584.20 on Friday after a sharp rebound of 56 per cent from its day's low at Rs 1,017.10 during the previous trading session.
Adani Enterprises' shares have wiped out more than two third of its value from its 52-week high at Rs 4,189.55. The stock is down 60 per cent in the last one month, whereas it has lost about half of its value in the last five trading sessions. Its marketcap has fallen below Rs 1.75 lakh mark on Monday.
After Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Standard Chartered stops accepting Adani dollar bonds
Top British lender Standard Chartered has stopped accepting Adani Group bonds as collateral on margin loans. The step comes after similar measures were announced by Citigroup and Credit Suisse last week. Both the top lenders have stopped giving loans on dollar bonds by Adani Group. Gautam Adani-led conglomerate is battling allegations of stock manipulation, accounting fraud and other malpractices, after US short-seller Hindenburg Research published a lengthy, damning report on the company.
StanChart relationship managers have reportedly informed their private wealth clients in Asia’s large markets, including Singapore, that the bank would not accept these bonds as collateral.
Valuation guru Aswath Damodaran won't buy Adani group shares. Here's why
Valuation guru Aswath Damodaran in his blog said that he will not be tempted to buy shares of Adani group companies even if the group shares fall further. In his Blog 'Musing on Markets', Damodaran said investors in family group companies, no matter how honourable the family, are buying into cross holdings, opacity, and the possibility of wealth transfers across family group companies. Damodaran said the risks increase if the family group companies are built around political connections, "where you are one political election loss away your biggest competitive advantage".
Adani Enterprises faces risk of Rs 11,574 crore unsecured loan recall by banks
Adani Enterprises and its subsidiary companies have taken out unsecured loans totalling Rs 11,574 crore, which are now at the risk of being recalled by banks and financial institutions. Though there is no material change in the company's financial performance, the recent allegations made by short-seller Hindenburg Research against the Adani Group have already led to a significant change in the market's perception of the Adani Group companies. Adani Enterprises, which acts as a holding company, closed the last financial year with consolidated revenue of Rs 70,432 crore and a net profit of Rs 787 crore. The total market capitalisation of the nine Adani group listed companies, including Ambuja and ACC Cement, has eroded by almost half to $100 billion in a matter of seven trading days.
