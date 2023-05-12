Adani-Hindenburg case LIVE updates: SC hints at 3 months extension to SEBI, hearing on May 15 now

Adani-Hindenburg case: The Supreme Court on Friday said that it may give Sebi a three-month extension to complete its investigation into the Adani-Hindenburg row. It has now listed the matter for Monday, May 15 for consideration of SEBI's plea seeking an extension of time.

The apex court had earlier asked the market regulator to complete its probe into the matter within two months. Market regulator Sebi was supposed to file the report by May 2 but on April 29, it submitted a fresh application seeking a six-month extension for a thorough investigation into the allegations of stock manipulation and financial fraud against Adani Group.

On April 29, SEBI filed its request with the apex court and highlighted complex transactions involving listed, unlisted, and offshore entities that require deeper investigations.

In its application to SC, SEBI said that given the complexity of the case, it would take around 15 months to complete the investigation. But it is trying to conclude the investigation within six months.