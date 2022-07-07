Adani Ports appoints D Muthukumaran as CFO

Adani Ports on Thursday announced the appointment of D Muthukumaran as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Key Managerial Personnel of the company.

In a regulatory filing, the ports and logistics division of the Gautam Adaini-led Adani Group stated that the appointment was made in accordance with recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Audit Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 7th July.

D. Muthukumaran is expected to join the company on July 25, 2022.

A 1995-batch Chartered Accountant and Cost Accountant, Muthukumaran is told to have over 25 years of relevant experience in finance and accounts. In the past, he has held positions with organisations such as Deloitte, Lazard India Ltd., Aditya Birla Group, and Renew Power. He is renowned for having played a significant role in fundraising through private equity, public listing in international markets, and debt issuances in both domestic and international markets.

Furthermore, the new CFO-hire is also told to specialize in structured finance, leverage buyouts and regulatory & tax structuring.

Shares of Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd. closed at Rs 703.60 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) today, 1.33% higher than its previous close.

