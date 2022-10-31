Aditya Birla Health Insurance launches new health policy Active Fit; check offers

Private sector insurer Aditya Birla Health Insurance Co Limited has launched a comprehensive health insurance plan for young and healthy adults named 'ACTIV FIT'. The plan will target consumers who are health aware and active.

The new plan provides an upfront 10% good health discount basis an assessment done through a unique facial scan. The plan also offers up to 50% 'health returns' on being active, and 100% 'binge refill' to ensure that health insurance becomes an attractive proposition for the cohort.

Apart from these primary features, the insurance policy also gives maternity coverage, modern treatment along with in-patient hospitalisation. The policy also offers mental care coverage, HIV/ AIDS and STD, Day Care treatments, pre-hospitalisation and post-hospitalisation, and road ambulance cover.

The maternity benefits will cover normal delivery, C-section delivery, newborn baby expenses, vaccination expenses, and stem cell preservation.

The company in a statement said that all customers below the age of 35 years can avail of an Early Bird Discount at renewal, 5% from the 4th to the 7th policy year and 10% from the 8th policy year for the lifetime of the policy.

In case of hospitalization, if they fall short of their insurance coverage, the customer can use the 100% 'binge refill' feature. This feature enables them to get cover up to sum assured, for any illness/injury.

“At 42.6 crore, millennials account for 34 per cent of India’s population. They are the demographic dividend of the nation and are more aware of health and wellness benefits than the earlier generation. The pandemic has changed the perception that they are immune to health-related issues or only their employer-provided health cover will suffice future medical costs,” Mayank Bathwal, CEO at Aditya Birla Health Insurance Co. Limited, said.

“Our new Activ Fit plan has been designed keeping in mind this new awareness and health security needs of this often over-looked audience. It is not just a health insurance plan that provides financial cushioning, but a one-stop health solution that nudges the customer to live a healthy and rewarding life,” he said.