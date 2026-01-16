Air India 171 probe: AAIB rejects pilots' body objection, says it can examine anyone in the case

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau has rejected objections raised by the Federation of Indian Pilots over its decision to summon Captain Varun Anand in the Air India Flight 171 crash probe, asserting that it is empowered to question any individual relevant to an ongoing investigation.

Responding to the pilots’ body, the AAIB said it “can call and examine anyone in the ongoing probe,” pushing back against claims that the summons amounted to harassment. The bureau confirmed that the summons to Captain Anand was issued on January 9 as part of the investigation into the crash.

The clarification follows a public standoff triggered earlier this week, after the FIP objected to the AAIB calling Captain Anand, nephew of the late Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, describing the move as unjustified and intrusive. The federation had sent a legal notice to the AAIB, arguing that the summons targeted an individual solely because of familial ties to the deceased pilot.

Captain Anand, a serving Air India pilot and FIP member, was informed by his employer that he had been asked to appear before the AAIB on January 15. The pilots’ body said the notice failed to spell out the statutory basis of the summons, its purpose, or the capacity in which Captain Anand was required to appear.

In its communication to AAIB officials, the FIP said: “Summoning Capt. Varun Anand, especially when he has no association with the incident and without adequate notice, is wholly unwarranted. It amounts to harassment and distress in the aftermath of a tragic loss and exposes our client to professional and reputational prejudice.”

The federation maintained that Captain Anand has no operational or investigative link to the Air India Flight 171 crash and questioned why a serving pilot with no direct connection to the incident was being examined.

The AAIB, however, has stood by its authority under the crash investigation framework, making clear that objections raised by professional bodies do not limit its mandate to gather evidence or examine individuals it deems necessary.

Despite the dispute, Captain Anand has indicated that he will cooperate with the probe. The FIP has said he has agreed to appear via video conference to respond to any queries from investigators.