Air India crew asked to say Jai Hind after every in-flight announcement

National carrier Air India's crew is going to say "Jai Hind" after every flight announcement "with much fervor" from now, its official advisory said Monday.

Amitabh Singh, Director Operations, Air India stated in the advisory issued by him that all crew of Air India are required to announce Jai Hind at the end of every announcement.

"With immediate effect, all (crew) are required to announce 'Jai Hind' at the end of every announcement after a slight pause and much fervour," the advisory said.

Also Read: Air India to not accept passengers with cancelled tickets of Jet Airways

The official announcement has been marked to all crew members of Air India. A similar advisory has been issued by the cash-strapped carrier's Chairman and Managing Director, Ashwani Lohani to pilots during his first stint at the airline in May 2016.

According to officials, the current advisory is a "reminder" to the staff, to keep in line with the "mood of the nation".

"The captain of a flight should often connect with passengers during the journey and, at the end of first address, using the words 'Jai Hind' would make a tremendous impact," Lohani said in a communication to his staff in May 2016.

Meanwhile, Lohani in his communication had also asked the staff to be "courteous and polite" to passengers and said that wearing a smile would be a "good thing".

Also Read: Cabinet approves transfer of Air India's Rs 29,464 crore loans, subsidiaries to SPV

Lohani had said, "The cabin crew should greet the passengers while emplaning and deplaning with a 'namaskaar' as was the tradition. A smile on the face and conversing sweetly and politely without an iota of irritation would be a good thing."

The central government last month called back the Lohani to take charge of the national carrier as its Chairman and Managing Director for a second time within two years.

(With inputs from agency)