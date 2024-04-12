Air India operationalises 5 new contact centres

Air India has operationalised five new contact centres, including in Cairo and Kuala Lumpur, to provide assistance to its customers worldwide.

The Tata Group-owned airline has partnered with Concentrix, a California-headquartered customer engagement firm, to manage premium services from centres in Mumbai, Cairo and Kuala Lumpur.

The carrier signed up with iEnergizer to operate contact centres in Noida and Bengaluru focusing on domestic inquiries, a release said on April 12.

Recently, the airline introduced a premium desk for its premium frequent flyer members as well as business and first-class guests.

In its release, the airline said it has implemented a comprehensive 24/7 grievance management desk to promptly addresses all customer queries, escalations and provide round-the-clock support.

(With PTI inputs)