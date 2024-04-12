scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Corporate
Air India operationalises 5 new contact centres

Feedback

Air India operationalises 5 new contact centres

The Tata Group-owned airline has partnered with Concentrix, a California-headquartered customer engagement firm, to manage premium services from centres in Mumbai, Cairo and Kuala Lumpur

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Air India Air India

Air India has operationalised five new contact centres, including in Cairo and Kuala Lumpur, to provide assistance to its customers worldwide.

The Tata Group-owned airline has partnered with Concentrix, a California-headquartered customer engagement firm, to manage premium services from centres in Mumbai, Cairo and Kuala Lumpur.

The carrier signed up with iEnergizer to operate contact centres in Noida and Bengaluru focusing on domestic inquiries, a release said on April 12.

Recently, the airline introduced a premium desk for its premium frequent flyer members as well as business and first-class guests.

In its release, the airline said it has implemented a comprehensive 24/7 grievance management desk to promptly addresses all customer queries, escalations and provide round-the-clock support.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Apr 12, 2024, 12:47 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement