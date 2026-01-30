Air India places fresh order for 30 Boeing jets as it deepens single-aisle expansion push

Air India on January 29 announced an order to purchase 30 additional Boeing aircraft, comprising 20 737-8 and 10 737-10 jets. These 30 single-aisle aircraft are in addition to the firm orders for 220 aircraft that Air India had placed with Boeing in 2023, taking the total number of aircraft orders with Boeing to 250, the carrier said in a press release.

"Congratulations to @airindia and @Boeing_In on their announcement that Air India will add 30 more @Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to its fleet. Every day the Embassy works tirelessly to support opportunities that benefit both of our nations!" US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor wrote in a post on X (formally twitter).

So far, the airline has received 52 aircraft from the original 220 ordered in 2023, including 51 737-8 jets currently in service with its subsidiary, Air India Express, and one brand-new 787-9, which will enter commercial service on the Mumbai-Frankfurt route from February 1, 2026, it said.

With the latest order, Air India will have a total of 198 new aircraft incoming from Boeing.

Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Air India, said the additional order for 30 Boeing 737 aircraft is part of the airline’s broader fleet strategy to position itself as a world-class global carrier. "Building on our 2023 orders and subsequent additions, this order supports steady deliveries and fleet upgrades planned over the next few years," he said.

Paul Righi, Boeing Vice President of Commercial Sales and Marketing for Eurasia, India and South Asia, said, "Air India’s order for more 737 MAX jets underscores the strong performance of their existing 737-8 fleet as they continue to expand connectivity across India and the South Asia region."

"We value Air India’s confidence in the 737-10 and 737-8 to provide the capacity and versatility they need as a cornerstone of their single-aisle growth strategy," he added.

Powered by CFM LEAP-1B engines, the Boeing 737 offers exceptional fuel efficiency, passenger comfort, and operational reliability for robust single-aisle operations.

Since its privatisation in January 2022, the Air India group has added nearly 170 aircraft to its fleet through a combination of new deliveries, strategic leases, the merger with erstwhile Vistara, and the reactivation of long-grounded aircraft, marking significant progress in capacity expansion and fleet modernisation, the release added.

The announcement was made at Wings India 2026 in the presence of Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu.

(With inputs from PTI)