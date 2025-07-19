Air India plane crash: 'Premature, speculative,' says US civil transportation body on media reports

Jennifer Homendy, chairperson of the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), stated that the investigation into the June 12 Air India Flight 171 crash in Ahmedabad is still in its early stages. The plane crash claimed the lives of 260 people, including passengers, crew, and individuals on the ground.

Advertisement

She described the foreign media coverage of the incident as "premature and speculative". The plane crash incident is currently under investigation by India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) with support from the NTSB.

Jennifer Homendy's full statement

Recent media reports on the Air India 171 crash are premature and speculative. India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau just released its preliminary report. Investigations of this magnitude take time. We fully support the AAIB’s public appeal, which was released Thursday, and will continue to support its ongoing investigation. All investigative questions should be addressed to the AAIB.

AAIB's request to public, media

The AAIB has requested the public and media to avoid rushing to conclusions on the plane crash and said it was "too early to reach any definitive conclusions".

Advertisement

The independent body under civil aviation ministry also noted that while the accident has garnered national and global attention, the preliminary report's purpose is to outline what happened and not why it happened.

"The purpose of the AAIB's investigation and preliminary report is to provide information about 'WHAT' happened. The preliminary report has to be seen in this light. At this stage, it is too early to reach to any definite conclusions. The investigation by AAIB is still not complete. The Final Investigation Report will come out with root causes and recommendations," the AAIB said.

AAIB preliminary report findings

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau's (AAIB) preliminary report found no mechanical or maintenance issues in the recent Air India crash, as stated by CEO Campbell Wilson. All checks were completed and no fuel anomalies detected.

Advertisement

"The Preliminary Report identified no cause nor made any recommendations, so I urge everyone to avoid drawing premature conclusions as the investigation is far from over," said Wilson.

Wilson emphasised focus on Air India's values. "We must remain focused on our task and be true to the values that have powered Air India's transformation journey over the past three years' integrity, excellence, customer focus, innovation and teamwork," he added.