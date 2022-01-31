Airtel acquires around 25% stake in SD-WAN start-up Lavelle Networks

Telecom giant Bharti Airtel has announced an agreement to acquire around 25 per cent equity in Bengaluru-based technology start-up Lavelle Networks. Lavelle Networks, which was founded in 2015, specialises in Software-defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) solutions and serves a range of industry segments.



Through this deal, Lavelle aims to utilise its enterprise data network as Digital India is racing away to applications, cloud and software. The technology start-up also expects that its early market access will be accelerated due to its partnership with Bharti Airtel.



“Digital India’s businesses are racing away to applications, cloud and software. Connecting all of this together are our enterprise data networks. We are extremely excited that our product and early market success will now be massively accelerated by this transformational partnership with Airtel,” Lavelle Networks CEO and co-founder Shyamal Kumar said.



But how will the SD-WAN technology help in transforming the telecom industry? According to Apalak Ghosh, Associate Director and Head of ICT at Frost and Sullivan South Asia, SD-WAN is necessary for transformation and future-proofing network infrastructure in the digital age. Ghosh also cited an F&S End-User Survey 2021 and said that 62 per cent of enterprises plan to deploy SD-WAN across their organisation in the next 1-2 years.



He added, “Some of the major drivers which would contribute to this phenomenal run include the need for seamless management of hybrid networks, faster deployment of new sites and network cost-efficiency.”

Also read: Budget 2022 session: President Kovind addresses Parliament; top takeaways