Business Today
AlphaGrep Investment Management raises over $100 mn for its flagship fund

AlphaGrep Investment Management Pvt Ltd is a unit of the quantitative trading and investment management firm AlphaGrep
Funds and portfolio management services company AlphaGrep Investment Management announced on Wednesday that its flagship fund, AlphaMine Absolute Return Fund, has raised more than $100 million (Rs 930 crore) as of October 31, 2023. 

Launched in April 2022, this open-ended Category III AIF (Alternative Investment Fund) is led by industry veteran Bhautik Ambani. The fund follows quant investment strategies that evaluate historical data and generate investment signals using a strictly rules-based framework. 

AlphaGrep Investment Management Pvt Ltd is a unit of the quantitative trading and investment management firm AlphaGrep. 

Speaking about the milestone achievement, Bhautik Ambani, Chief Executive Officer at AlphaGrep Investment Management, said, “AlphaMine Absolute Return Fund follows systematic investment strategies. Our team has devised efficient strategies based on systematic algorithms, which have enabled us to have a statistical edge. In terms of risk and return, our fund offers substantial diversification and increases portfolio efficiency. We also have a considerable focus on risk management across all our strategies. Our primary focus is to contain the potential losses and deliver on investor expectations.” 

“We are overwhelmed with the response and acknowledgement that we have received from our UHNIs, HNIs, family offices, and channel partners. They have responded with interest as they are seeing the value potential that quant investing is equipped to unlock. We are very excited about the stellar growth and thank our investors for bestowing their trust in our team and strategy and choosing us as their partner in wealth creation,” he added.

Bhautik further emphasised that keeping in mind existing clients' best interest, the AlphaGrep Investment Management team has paused the current fund for incremental subscriptions. AlphaMine Absolute Return Fund aims to deliver consistent returns with low correlation to equity markets. The fund follows a dynamic multi-strategy long-short approach on listed equities, futures and options.  

Also Read: PharmEasy’s $5.5 bn valuation was not wise but acquisitions will bail company out, say experts

Published on: Nov 22, 2023, 4:17 PM IST
