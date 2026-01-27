Already in talks with customers for India-made Embraer jets order: Jeet Adani  

Adani and Embraer are simultaneously working on the demand side to source orders from customers for the Indian assembled Embraer jets, as the two signed the deal on Tuesday.

Jeet Adani, Director, Adani Defence & Aerospace, said that multiple sites are being explored to house the assembly line of the Brazilian regional aviation jets. He said that the two partners are looking at the demand side to source orders from customers.

The details related to investment, location and type of aircraft in India will be announced in the coming months. Sources said the two countries could announce more details during Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's visit in February.

The deal involves setting up the final assembly line, including painting, fuselage, interiors, testing, and delivery. This includes two areas: components and suppliers, along with the maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) and pilot training. It will also examine structural components, engines, avionics, systems, interiors, and seats.

The collaboration is looking at wider engagements. The assembly line could come up in Gujarat or Andhra Pradesh, while collaboration in MRO and training could be at Adani’s existing MRO and pilot training facilities.

Adani is building India’s largest wide-body MRO hangar at Ahmedabad and is already operating 11 advanced full-flight simulators and 17 training aircraft.

The focus is on the regional aviation market in India, with tier II and tier III set to record the largest growth.

“The regional aviation market is still under-penetrated in India. India currently has only 81 regional transport aircraft compared to over 5150 globally. There is enormous growth potential in India,” said Arjan Meijer, President and CEO, Embraer Commercial Aviation.