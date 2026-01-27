Adani, Embraer announce collaboration to set up assembly lines for regional aircraft

Adani Group and Embraer have entered into a strategic collaboration to set up a final assembly line for regional transport aircraft in India. Announced on Tuesday at a ceremony hosted by the civil aviation ministry in New Delhi, the agreement seeks to bolster India's position as one of the fastest growing civil aviation markets, while enhancing air connectivity to underserved Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

The partnership is expected to foster technology transfer, skill development, and create a robust supply chain within the country, aligning with India's ambition to become a global hub for aircraft manufacturing.

Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha highlighted the broader intent of the collaboration, stating that it is “not just about assembling a regional aircraft but also about progressive technology transfer, skilling, having robust supply chain as well as making India a trusted manufacturing hub for regional aircraft”.

Under the agreement, Adani Defence & Aerospace Director Jeet Adani confirmed that a regional aircraft manufacturing facility will be set up in India. Embraer, known for producing commercial jets with up to 150 seats, will leverage this partnership to expand its presence and cost-competitive offerings in the Indian civil aviation sector.

The companies plan to establish a Final Assembly Line (FAL) for regional aircraft and gradually increase domestic content to support the Regional Transport Aircraft (RTA) programme. This initiative aligns with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) vision and the UDAN scheme, which focuses on improving regional air connectivity.

Adani Defence & Aerospace President & CEO Ashish Rajvanshi described the collaboration as significant for India's self-reliance, calling it a "watershed" in Aatma Nirbharata (self-reliance) of the country.

The partnership will also serve to strengthen ties between India and Brazil, bringing complementary capabilities together. The ecosystem is designed to support domestic demand and generate employment across engineering, manufacturing, logistics, and support services.

Jeet Adani also outlined the broader impact: "Regional aviation is the backbone of economic expansion. With initiatives like UDAN transforming air connectivity across Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, the need for an indigenous regional aviation ecosystem has become critical."

Rajvanshi added, "We are shaping India’s regional transport aircraft ecosystem, a bold stride toward Aatmanirbhar aviation that bridges urban-rural divides, generates high-skill employment, and elevates India’s position in the global aerospace industry."