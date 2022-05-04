Amazon aims at $20 billion exports from India by 2025

E-commerce behemoth Amazon’s Global Selling Programme, an initiative under which it onboards Indian sellers to sell to global markets, is aiming to achieve $20 billion in cumulative exports by 2025.

Amazon India, Head, Amit Agarwal said on Wednesday, while unveiling the Exports Digest 2022, that the e-tailer is scaling up in the wake of huge response for its exports-oriented programme, the company is planning to scale up to reach the $20 billion target. Amazon had earlier set a target of achieving a $10 billion in exports from India under the initiative by 2025.

The company said in an official handout that it is on track to surpass $5 billion exports milestone currently and that the platform has now onboarded 1 lakh sellers as exporters since the launch of its programme in 2015.

The programme took about three years to enable the first billion dollars, and the last two billion dollars have come in just 17 months. These exporters are showcasing millions of ‘Made in India’ products to customers worldwide through Amazon’s 18 international websites in countries such as US, UK, UAE, Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Brazil, Japan, Australia, and Singapore. Encouraged by the rapid growth that the program has been witnessing, Amazon has doubled its exports pledge, to now enable $20 billion in cumulative exports from India by 2025, as per an official statement.

“We are excited by the remarkable growth that over 1 lakh exporters are witnessing through our Global Selling program. In 2020, Amazon had pledged to enable $10 billion in cumulative exports from India by 2025 using this program. But as Indian MSMEs discover how e-commerce makes it easy for them to reach customers globally, we are seeing a rapid increase in the number of exporters joining Amazon Global Selling to cater to the growing demand for Made in India products across the world. We are, therefore, scaling up our pledge to boost exports from India using e-commerce to $20 billion by 2025. We will continue to work with all key stakeholders to make exports easier for Indian MSMEs to help them create robust businesses and build global brands from India,” Agarwal said.

Union Minister of MSMEs, Narayan Rane, who launched Amazon’s exports Digest 2022, said that MSMEs are the backbone of India’s economy, contributing to around a third of India’s GDP and driving nearly half of the country’s exports.

“Enhancing the export potential of Indian MSMEs is a key government priority and efforts are being made to support Indian MSMEs for their success in international markets. Amazon’s continued efforts towards enhancing the share of MSME exports is commendable, and their commitment to enable $20 billion of exports by 2025 is very timely. I would like to congratulate Amazon and all the MSMEs for playing an important role in driving export-led growth to help realize the vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” Rane added.