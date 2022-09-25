Amazon, Flipkart sale: Samsung creates new record, sells over 12 lakh smartphones on Day 1

Samsung India sold over 12 lakh Galaxy smartphones worth more than Rs 1,000 crore on the first day of sales at Amazon and Flipkart, the company said on Sunday, adding that it has created a new record in India.



Amazon's Great Indian Festival and Flipkart's 'Big Billion Days' sale started on September 23.



Galaxy series smartphones are available at 17 to 60 per cent discounts during festive sale on Flikart and Amazon. The electronics major in a statement said that on Day 1 of the online festive sales, it sold more than 1.2 million Galaxy devices, creating a new record in India.



The company said Galaxy smartphones were among the most sought-after devices, "thanks to never-seen-before offers on Amazon and Flipkart". "In value terms, Samsung sold Galaxy devices worth over Rs 1000 crore in 24 hours," Samsung said.



Among the smartphones that are available at massive discounts are Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S22, Galaxy M53, Galaxy M33, M32 Prime Edition, and Galaxy M13. The premium Galaxy S22 series is available at 17 to 38 per cent discounts.



On Day 1 of Amazon's sale, Samsung was the number 1 smartphone brand, with every third smartphone being a Galaxy, the company said. Galaxy M13 was the number 1 bestseller.



Samsung said it doubled its market share on Flipkart on Day 1 of the Big Billion Days sale. With a strong start to the festive season sales, Samsung said it is set to consolidate its 5G and overall smartphone leadership in the country.



Samsung had 16.3 per cent market share in the second quarter of 2022 with shipments of 5.7 million units, according to the market research firm IDC.



(With inputs from PTI)