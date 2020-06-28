Amazon India to hire 20,000 temporary employees in customer service

Amazon India on Sunday said that it's offering temporary or seasonal employment in customer service (CS) organisation to nearly 20,000 people. The candidates would be required to help customers in India and worldwide with a seamless online shopping experience, the e-commerce major also said in a statement. The fresh positions are open in Hyderabad, Pune, Coimbatore, Noida, Kolkata, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Mangaluru, Indore, Bhopal and Lucknow.

Most of the positions are part of Amazon's 'Virtual Customer Service' programme that provides flexible work-from-home options, it added. The new positions will see associates support customer services through e-mail, chat, social media and phone. The eligibility criteria for these positions include having minimum educational qualification of 12th standard pass and proficiency in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu or Kannada.

Based on the candidates' performance as well as business needs, a percentage of the current temporary positions are likely to be converted into permanent positions towards the end of the year, Amazon India said.

"We are continuously evaluating hiring needs across the customer service organisation in response to the growing customer demand. We estimate that customer traffic will further scale up over the next six months with the onset of Indian and global holiday seasons," Amazon India Director (Customer Service) Akshay Prabhu said.

Meanwhile, Amazon and other online retailers have urged the government to give them a few months to comply with the latest labelling norms as asked by the Centre. The 'country of origin' labels that the government has asked e-commerce companies would help the customer discern between a local and foreign-made product. The decision to label items came amid calls to boycott Chinese goods in the wake of the India-China border clash.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: Facebook boycott continues; Coca-Cola pausing all social media ads from July 1

Also read: India will win both the battles: Amit Shah on coronavirus, Chinese aggression