Amazon integrates grocery stores into a single online store called Amazon Fresh

Amazon has integrated its grocery stores Fresh and Pantry into a single unified store called Amazon Fresh.

The new store will be available in over 300 cities across India. It will continue to offer customers unbeatable savings, a wide selection of products, and fast and convenient delivery options in one single online destination, explained Amazon in an official statement.

The e-commerce giant noted that customers will get an upgraded shopping experience with a dedicated app-in-app for grocery, and convenient features like personalized widgets and reminders to ensure that frequently shopped items aren't forgotten during checkout. Clicking on the Amazon Fresh icon on the homepage will take users to the dedicated grocery shopping store.

In February this year, Amazon had announced the integration of the Pantry store into Fresh in select cities. The customers will get all the Pantry selections in the new Amazon Fresh store.

Siddharth Nambiar, director, category management, Amazon India noted that the firm is laser-focused on providing customers the best online shopping experience, coupled with quick and safe delivery.

"This launch has allowed us to simplify the shopping experience for groceries via our dedicated Amazon Fresh app-in-app experience, and sets us up to deliver many new features and enhancements in the coming months. Apart from offering great savings, Amazon Fresh will also reduce barriers to grocery shopping online," noted Nambiar.

Nambiar added that with this new launch, all items will get delivered in a single convenient shipment delivered between 1-3 days depending on the customer's location.

Amazon has observed that over the last 18 months a lot of customers have moved online. Nearly 65% of orders and over 85% of new customers on Amazon.in are from Tier II & III cities. Usually, their first buy is a grocery product, according to Nambiar.

"In top cities such as Bhubaneshwar, Patna, and Lucknow, we've seen a lot of adoption for online grocery shopping post pandemic. We will continue to build on our presence and quality of service in these cities to further accelerate new customer adoption," noted Nambiar.

