Amazon most trusted internet brand in India: Report

Online retail giant Amazon India is the most the trusted internet brand in the country, according to TRA Research Report 2019. American e-commerce giant, Amazon has shown uniformity in its rank and has secured first spot for straight four years now. While, Flipkart has bagged the seventh rank in the 'most trusted internet brand' category.

Search-engine platform Google is the second-most trusted internet brand as per the report.

In the instant messaging service, Hike has surpassed WhatsApp as the most trusted internet brand. Hike has bagged fourth spot while WhatsApp has bagged number eight rank.

Among the social media category, Facebook has beaten LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter by bagging the number 3 spot, while the other two stood at 11 and 13 rank.

Online payment firm Paytm ranked 19th, one place above its global rival PayPal.

Among the online taxi aggregator, Ola has bagged the 6th slot, while Uber has managed the 14th slot.

In the Online Food Aggregator Category, interestingly Foodpanda has outshined Swiggy and Zomato by securing number 12 spot, while Swiggy bagged 22nd rank and Zomato the 17th position.

