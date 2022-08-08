Apollo expands footprint in Haryana, acquires hospital asset for Rs 450 crore

Expanding its footprint in the NCR region, Apollo Hospitals has acquired a hospital asset in Gurugram from Nayati Healthcare and Research NCR Private Ltd for nearly Rs 450 crore. The acquisition marks the hospital chain's entry into Haryana.

Situated on hospital-zoned land of over 7 lakh square feet, it has a capacity of 650 beds.

The transaction has been consummated through Apollo Hospitals' 100 per cent subsidiary, Apollo Hospitals North Ltd, and funded using available surplus funds with the group.

"The hospital will establish the group's presence in the millennium city of Gurugram, one of India's fastest growing cities, with an aspirational populace, and substantial brand equity for Apollo Hospitals, owing to its existing footprint in the region. The upcoming integrated healthcare complex located on the Golf Course Road at Gurugram would be commissioned in a span of 24 months," Apollo hospitals said in a statement.

"It would endeavour to extend advanced clinical solutions and services to the citizens of the state and the country through its experienced faculty and international collaborations, and will strongly position the city as an international healthcare destination," it added.

The Gurugram facility would also be at the centre of incubating advancements in digital healthcare, Healthcare accelerators and start-ups and contribute to the country's healthcare ecosystem, propelling the country and the state of Haryana towards leading practices and world-class healthcare, Apollo further said.

"Apollo Hospitals has added to its presence in the North, a key area of focus for us. We are committed to bringing our proven focus on outstanding clinical outcomes, along with the best of the Apollo Hospitals ecosystem - including preventive health, pharmacies, day surgery centres, birthing centres, primary care facilities and diagnostics, home care, geriatric care, rehabilitation, assisted living etc., all tied together by India's largest digital healthcare platform, Apollo 24/7 - to foster the seamless delivery of holistic Healthcare in the state, and to position the state as the forerunner in Medical Value Travel," said Dr Prathap C Reddy, chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group.

The hospital chain also said that it would work closely with the Haryana government toward meeting the goals and targets.