Apollo Hospitals says ready to administer 10 lakh coronavirus vaccines per day

Apollo Hospitals Group, hospital chain based in Chennai, on Thursday said it is ready to administer 10 lakh COVID-19 vaccines daily to support the government's fight against the pandemic. The Group, in a statement, said it will leverage its pan India web of 19 medicine supply hubs with cold chain facilities and use its 70 hospitals, over 400 clinics, 500 corporate health centers, 4,000 pharmacies alongside omni-channel digital platform to ensure massive administration capacity of coronavirus vaccines.

In a virtual media conference, Apollo Hospitals Group Executive Vice-Chairperson Shobana Kamineni said that the group will work with the government in tandem to ensure that the maximum number of people gets the vaccine safe and fast.

"Apollo Hospitals have been strengthening its vaccine cold chain for supply and gearing up all Apollo facilities for efficient and fast administration with the highest safety standards, for 1 million doses per day," she said.

She further stated that the group has trained 10,000 professionals which will be stationed in all the group's pharmacies, clinics, in hospitals across the country.

"Almost 30 per cent of India is 30 minutes away from an Apollo facility. Every facility will have the capability and the professionals to administer a vaccine based on the government's directive," she added.

Kamineni said that for the population of 1.3 billion Indians, the major challenges will be safe and orderly delivery of doses for the vulnerable.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan recently said that India is likely to have a COVID-19 vaccine from more than one source by early next year and the government is formulating distribution strategies for the immunisation of people across the country.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has granted license for manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccine for preclinical test, examination and analysis to the seven manufacturers in India. These companies are Pune-based Serum Institute, Cadila Healthcare, Bharat Biotech, Reliance Life Sciences, Aurobindo Pharma, and Gennova Biopharmaceuticals.

