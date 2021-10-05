Apple pays touching tribute to its co-founder Steve Jobs

"People with passion can change the world for the better."— SJ. Hard to believe it’s been 10 years. Celebrating you today and always,” tweeted Apple CEO Tim Cook on the 10th death anniversary of Steve Jobs. What a beautiful way to honour the man Steve was!

“People with passion can change the world for the better.”— SJ. Hard to believe it’s been 10 years. Celebrating you today and always. pic.twitter.com/x2IUnlO7ta — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) October 5, 2021

Remembering Jobs on his 10th death anniversary, the man who co-founded Apple in 1967 and redefined category after category, with currently the most iconic being the iPhone, Apple has revamped its homepage to commemorate him. Adorned with a slide show of images of Jobs, the homepage also has an official video, beautifully capturing the iconic moments of his life.

In addition, there is also a statement from the Jobs family:

For a decade now, mourning and healing have gone together.

Our gratitude has become as great as our loss.

Each of us has found his or her own path to consolation,

but we have come together in a beautiful place of love

for Steve, and for what he taught us.

For all of Steve’s gifts, it was his power as a teacher that has endured.

He taught us to be open to the beauty of the world, to be curious around

new ideas, to see around the next corner and most of all to stay

humble in our own beginner’s mind.

There are many things we still see through his eyes, but he also

taught to look for ourselves. He gave us equipment for living,

and it has served us well.

One of our greatest sources of consolation has been our association

of Steve with beauty. The sight of something beautiful — a wooded hillside,

a well made object — recalls his spirit to us. Even in his years of suffering,

he never lost his faith in the beauty of existence.

Memory is inadequate for what is in our hearts: we miss him profoundly.

We were blessed to have him as husband and father.

Recognised as the pioneer of personal computing, Jobs rewrote the smartphone history with the iconic iPhone. He was diagnosed with a pancreatic neuroendocrine tumor in 2003. He resigned as the Chief Executive Officer of Apple Inc on August 24, 2011, days before he passed away with complications relating to the tumor on October 5 the same year. He was elected as the Chairman of the board on the day of his resignation as CEO.

Also Read: Zo Rooms to seek interim injunction to prevent OYO from proceeding with $1.2 billion IPO

Also Read: Moody's changes India's rating outlook to stable from negative; affirms Baa3 rating