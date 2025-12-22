ArcelorMittal to invest $0.9 billion in new clean energy projects, double India renewables to 2 GW

ArcelorMittal on December 22 announced plans to invest about $0.9 billion to set up three new clean energy projects in India, a move that will double its renewable energy capacity in the country to 2 gigawatts (GW) and significantly expand its global green power footprint.

The projects, to be developed across Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Gujarat, will add a combined 1 GW of nominal solar and wind energy capacity, the global steel major said in a statement. Once completed, ArcelorMittal’s total renewable energy capacity worldwide will rise to 3.3 GW.

The power generated from these projects will be supplied to AMNS India, a Gujarat-based steel producer that is a 60:40 joint venture between Luxembourg-headquartered ArcelorMittal and Japan’s Nippon Steel.

“We are doubling our renewable energy capacity in India, providing a secure supply of clean energy to our Indian steelmaking operations and strengthening our global footprint in clean power,” ArcelorMittal CEO Aditya Mittal said.

Among the three projects, the company plans to set up a 36-megawatt (MW) solar plant in Amravati, Maharashtra, by the first half of 2027. In Rajasthan, a 400-MW solar project integrated with a 500-megawatt-hour (MWh) battery energy storage system will be developed at Bikaner, with commissioning targeted by June 2028.

The third project will be an integrated renewable energy facility at Bachau in Gujarat, comprising 250 MW of wind power, 300 MW of solar capacity and a 300-MWh battery storage system. This project is expected to be completed by the first half of 2028.

ArcelorMittal said AMNS India is also developing its own renewable energy project that mirrors the Bachau facility in terms of location and scope. The 550-MW project — made up of 300 MW of solar and 250 MW of wind capacity — is expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by about 0.9 million tonnes annually.

The company added that its initial 1-GW renewable energy project in India has already begun supplying clean power to AMNS India earlier this year. Together, the existing project and the three newly announced ones are expected to cut up to 4 million tonnes of carbon emissions and meet around 35 percent of the electricity requirements of AMNS India’s Hazira steelmaking operations.