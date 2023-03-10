Ashok Leyland sets up an ‘All-Women Production Line’ at Hosur, Tamil Nadu

Indian commercial vehicle manufacturer, Ashok Leyland, has launched an "All Women Production Line" with 100 per cent female employees at its Hosur plant in Tamil Nadu. The move is aimed at promoting women empowerment and attracting more females to the manufacturing industry. The new production line has 80 women employees.

"At Ashok Leyland, diversity and inclusion have always been a priority, and we have been providing equal opportunities irrespective of gender and ethnicity," said Shenu Agarwal, Managing Director and CEO of Ashok Leyland, during the launch. He added that giving women these opportunities will not only enhance their lives but also those of their families and the community. As per the company, the initiative aligns with Ashok Leyland's brand philosophy of “Koi Manzil Door Nahin,” which aims to upskill and generate employment for women.

Ashok Leyland has invested significantly in training and upskilling women in core manufacturing skills. They will be responsible for the entire production of the new engine line, as the firm seeks to build a more diverse workforce, the company claimed.

As many experts have noted, initiatives like this could potentially be game changers in promoting diversity and innovation in the workplace, especially as women require support from corporations to work alongside men.

