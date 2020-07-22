Explosion near Assam's Baghjan oil field injures 3 foreign experts

Three foreign experts were injured on Wednesday in an explosion that occurred near Oil India Limited (OIL)'s gas well number 5 at the Baghjan oil field located in Assam's Tinsukia district. The three injured foreign experts have been rushed to a hospital.

"The incident occurred when operations to douse the fire at Baghjan oil field was going on. The operation has been halted now," news agency ANI quoted Tridip Hazarika, the spokesperson of Oil India Limited, as saying.

"Three foreign experts who were at the site are injured. They have been rushed to hospital," Hazarika added.

The massive explosion took place when operations were underway to douse the fire at OIL's Baghjan well.

The oil well in upper Assam's Tinsukia district has been leaking gas for the last 27 days and it caught fire on June 9, killing two of OIL's firefighters at the site. Operated by Oil India Limited, the country's second largest crude oil producer, the Baghjan oil field has a total of 22 producing wells -- 18 crude and four gas. The oil well has been in operation since 2003.

Oil India said that gas production at oil wells have been affected by blockades put up by people at several areas of the district. As many as 14, out of 17, oil and gas wells under Baghjan EPS were shut since July 7, 2020. There was production loss of 420 metric tonnes (MT) of Crude Oil and 1.52 million metric standard cubic metres (MMSCM) of natural gas as reported on July 20.

"Operations were disrupted in 13 oil wells and 05 gas wells. Cumulative production loss since 27 May, 2020 due to bandhs and blockades: 15,247 MT Crude oil, 32.73 MMSCM of natural gas," the company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

The state-owned oil company said that a crucial packing element for the casing hanger will be airlifted from Singapore on Monday. The consignments being mobilised from outside Assam were stuck at Dalkhota, West Bengal due to a very long waiting queue for COVID testing, it said.

OIL also said various assessments and impact studies of the blowout, as well as the blaze, in villages and nearby forest areas, are being conducted by multiple agencies such as ERM India, TERI, CSIR-NEIST and Assam Agricultural University.

By Chitranjan Kumar

