Axis Bank to acquire 9.94% stake in IPO-bound Go Digit Life Insurance

India's third largest private sector lender Axis Bank on Tuesday informed that it has entered into an indicative and non-binding term sheet with Go Digit Life Insurance for a proposed investment of Rs 49.90 to Rs 69.90 crore for 9.94 per cent stake.

This comes just a month after the largest private sector lender, HDFC Bank, said it will pick up 9.94 per cent stake in the IPO-bound Go Digit.

Axis Bank, too, has set its eyes on tapping huge potential in the insurance sector. In a regulator filing, Axis Bank today said: "(It) has entered into an indicative and non-binding term sheet with Go Digit for a proposed investment...of an amount between Rs 49.90 crore to Rs 69.90 crore, in two tranches, by subscribing to equity shares of the Company, for an equity stake of up to 9.94% of the paid-up equity share capital of the Company, subject to execution of definitive agreements whose terms and conditions are to be mutually agreed upon, and fulfillment of other terms and conditions."

The bank further said that Go Digit proposes to carry out life insurance business in the country, subject to the grant of a certificate of registration by insurance regulator IRDA.

