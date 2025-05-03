Berkshire Hathaway shareholder meeting 2025: Warren Buffett’s possible final shareholder Q&A. Where to watch

All eyes are on Omaha today as Berkshire Hathaway’s annual meeting kicks off, with Warren Buffett set to take center stage. The 94-year-old investing legend is expected to address critical topics, including succession planning and shifts in Berkshire’s closely watched portfolio. With just a handful of stocks making up most of its $267 billion holdings, any hint of change — especially involving names like Apple or Chevron — is enough to jolt Wall Street’s radar.

Advertisement

Berkshire Hathaway confirmed on April 30 that its 2025 Annual Shareholders Meeting will take place on May 3 in Omaha. The event will also coincide with the release of its first-quarter earnings and Form 10-Q filing, which will be published online at approximately 7:00 am Central Time at http://www.berkshirehathaway.com.

This meeting carries particular weight. It could be one of Buffett’s final appearances as CEO, following his recent letter to shareholders in which he noted, “it won’t be long before” a successor takes the reins. Greg Abel, Vice Chairman of Non-Insurance Operations, is widely expected to take over. Buffett has previously said Abel will lead investment decisions to maintain Berkshire's long-term strategy.

Before the formal meeting, Buffett, Abel, and Ajit Jain — Vice Chairman of Insurance Operations — will participate in a live Q&A session beginning at 8:00 am Central Time. CNBC will broadcast the session and stream it on CNBC.com, with coverage beginning at 7:30 am at (http://www.cnbc.com/brklive).

Advertisement

Financially, Berkshire is sitting on an extraordinary cash pile. A February SEC filing revealed reserves of $334.2 billion at the end of 2024 — more than double the $167 billion a year earlier. Investors are keen to learn how Buffett plans to deploy this capital.

Apple continues to be a top holding but has seen steady reductions. Whether more cuts are coming — and what that signals for tech allocations — will be a focal point. Other major positions include American Express, Bank of America, Coca-Cola, and Chevron, collectively making up more than 72% of the portfolio.