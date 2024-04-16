BharatPe elevates Nalin Negi as its CEO; to focus on sustained profitability

Fintech company BharatPe has announced Nalin Negi as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Negi’s elevation comes after the interim CEO and CFO proved instrumental in the company’s substantial growth and strategic advancements across business segments.

Negi said that the company aims to focus on sustained profitability. “I am excited and honoured to take on this new role at BharatPe. Going forward, our strategic focus will be on sustained profitability, scaling lending businesses, and launching new merchant-centric products. We are committed to building on the strong foundation, fostering financial inclusion and deliver value to our merchants, partners, and stakeholders.”

Under Negi’s leadership, BharatPe recorded 182 per cent increase in its revenue from operations in FY23, with October 2023 as the first EBITDA-positive month.

Negi, with over 28 years of experience in building and scaling businesses in the fintech and banking domains, joined BharatPe in 2022. Before that, he had held several leadership positions in organisations such as SBI Cards and GE Capital. He was also instrumental in steering the SBI Cards IPO.

Nalin Negi’s expertise lies in developing and executing strategies that capitalize on market opportunities, driving operational excellence, and fostering a culture of innovation and customer-centricity. He is expected to lead BharatPe into its next phase of development, driving innovation to empower merchants in the country.

Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of the Board, BharatPe, said, “We look forward to supporting Nalin Negi in his new role and are grateful for his tremendous contribution as the interim CEO. His extensive experience in the fintech industry and the growth witnessed for BharatPe under his leadership, makes him a natural choice to lead the company. We are confident that Nalin’s deep knowledge and passion to drive innovation will continue to strengthen our position as India’s most preferred fintech company, empowering millions of MSMEs in their digital journey.”

BharatPe will initiate its search for the appointment of a new CFO.