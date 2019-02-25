Bharti Airtel partners with Ciena to deliver ultra-fast data over 4G, 5G and FTTH

Bharti Airtel, the country's leading telecom services provider, on Monday said it has teamed up with American telecommunications networking equipment supplier Ciena to build one of the world's largest photonic control plane networks in India, which will enable ultra-fast broadband experiences over 4G/5G/FTTH architectures.

"Airtel's new backbone network will serve the exploding demand for high speed data services. It will also enable super-fast broadband experiences over 4G/5G/FTTH architectures, making the most efficient use of available fiber resources," the company said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange.

The deployment is part of Project Leap - Airtel's network transformation program and will also enable a network that can quickly respond to simultaneous faults by re-computing and re-routing traffic based on available network resources, the company said in the exchange filing.

Commenting on the development, Bharti Airtel CTO Randeep Sekhon said "We are pleased to work with Ciena to build one of world's largest optical spine and leaf networks, which is also a big step towards 5G readiness by leveraging our huge fiber assets. This will not only scale our network for massive capacity but also protect traffic and enhance service delivery to all our customers. It will also help Airtel further strengthen its position as a key enabler of digital experiences in an increasingly connected world."

The telecom major said that photonics combined with advanced software intelligence enables a smart and agile network that allows for simplified provisioning of end-to-end network wavelengths, speed and capability to handle multiple fiber failures thereby providing users uninterrupted ultra-high capacity service. The network will also support bandwidth on demand, optical VPNs, latency based routing and dynamic data center interconnects, which will provide a unique value proposition for Airtel's retail and enterprise customers, it added.

Ciena India VP and GM Ryan Perera said, "Airtel has an established reputation for embracing innovative technology to enrich the lives of its subscribers. The combination of Ciena's coherent optical, advanced software and control plane capabilities gives Bharti a scalable and robust infrastructure that can dynamically adapt to keep up with ever-changing user demands."

In a separate development, Bharti Airtel teamed up with Ericsson for building intelligent and predictive network operations that harness new-age technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and automation.

"Leveraging on its developments in artificial intelligence (AI) and automation, Ericsson will support Airtel to proactively address network complexity and boost user experience," Ericsson said in a statement.

Edited by Chitranjan Kumar