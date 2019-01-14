BHEL bags Rs 565 crore order for solar power plants in Telangana

State-owned power equipment maker BHEL Monday said it has won an order worth Rs 565 crore from Singareni Collieries Company for setting up solar photovoltaic (SPV) power plants in Telangana.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) said the order valued at Rs 565 crore is the largest SPV power plant order won by BHEL till date.

"The plants are to be set up at four locations in Telangana - Ramagundam (50 MW), Yellandu (39 MW), Manuguru (30 MW) and Pegadapally (10 MW), on engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis," the company said in a regulatory filing.

BHEL said with the order its solar portfolio has risen to more than 710 MW.

Last week, the company had successfully commissioned an 800 MW thermal unit within a record time of 46 months in Telangana. Among others, BHEL is also executing the Steam Generator package at the 2x800 MW Telangana STPP for NTPC in the state

Shares of BHEL closed trade 1.24 per cent lower at Rs 67.75 apiece on Bombay Stock Exchange.