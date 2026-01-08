BMW India’s market share in luxury EVs hits 60% : CEO Hardeep Singh Brar

BMW India continues to be India’s top-selling luxury electric carmaker with a market share of 60%, according to a top company executive.

About 3,753 BMW and MINI EVs were delivered in 2025, with over 200% growth. “90% of BMW’s EV sales are coming from the iX1, which was launched for Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom),” Hardeep Singh Brar, President & CEO, BMW Group India, tells Business Today in an interview.

While the new entrant Tesla has eaten into the market share of several luxury carmakers, Brar says the Elon Musk-led company’s India sales are nowhere close to what BMW is doing. “Rather than looking at competition, we would like to better ourselves by giving a better experience to the customer so that they keep coming back to us and we continue to lead the luxury EV market,” he says. “BMW’s EV market share in the luxury space is 60 per cent. It’s total dominance," Brar adds.

BMW Group India posted its highest-ever annual car sales of 18,001 units in calendar year 2025, registering a growth of 14% year-on-year (YoY). BMW delivered 17,271 units and 730 MINI cars. BMW Motorrad delivered 5,841 motorcycles.

When asked, BMW India aspires to be the market leader in the luxury space, Brar says, “We are not chasing the numbers. We are chasing customer experience. As a result of this, we have been the No.1 luxury carmaker in India in Q3 and December.” In the quarter ended December 31, 2025, BMW’s car sales were at an all-time high of 6,023 units with 17% growth.

In the luxury segment, experience matters a lot to the customer, besides the product and price, according to Brar. “There is a lot of focus on how to give a better experience to the customers. When somebody is spending over Rs 50 lakh, that is the least that he expects. Hence, our focus is on creating better experiential events,” he explains.

While BMW’s EV sales have leapfrogged, the share of diesel in its powertrain mix is going down. “Electric vehicles are catching up very fast. Diesel cars accounted for 30% of sales in 2024; they have gone down to 18% in 2025. EVs have gone up from 8% to 21%.”

BMW’s SUV sales have marginally gone up from 58% in 2024 to 62% in 2025, while sedans have shrunk from 42% in 2024 to 32% in 2025.

On the recent depreciation of the Indian rupee, Brar sees a significant impact on prices. “We have everything coming from Germany. There has been a significant impact because of the Indian rupee’s depreciation vis-à-vis the euro. We had no plans to increase the prices this time. But because of that deterioration, we are looking at a price increase of anywhere from 2-3%” says Brar.

On the significance of the Indian market, Brar says India has entered the Top 20 markets of BMW globally. “We would now slowly and gradually like to move to the Top 15 and then the Top 10. We Have been growing 13-14 years for the last four-five years. There is a lot of focus on India, and hence, it will help us get more investments,” he adds.