Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar join Catch as new brand ambassadors

DS Spiceco, a part of the DS Group, has launched a new campaign for Catch Salts and Spices, #Kyunki Khana Sirf Khana Nahi Hota. Conceptualized by Dentsu Creative, the campaign highlights the thought that food encompasses a plethora of creations- memories, bonds, tradition and values, thereby bringing the brand closer to a consumer’s daily life.

Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar are roped as the face of the concept that food is a language which is used to express a myriad of emotions. Akshay Kumar said that Indians not just enjoy food, but also relish it. He added that he is pleased to be a part of the brand, Catch Salts & Spices, and its new campaign. "Food for me has always held a larger meaning. It is a delight to portray this emotion on screen."

Bhumi Pednekar reiterated that Catch Salts & Spices has become a household name with its wide range of products. She said that she believes the way to someone’s heart is through food and hence resonates with the thought of Kyunki Khana Sirf Khana Nahi Hota.

Sandeep Ghosh, Business Head, DS Spiceco Pvt. Ltd., said that spices are the soul of Indian cuisine. He stated that Spiceco as a brand wants to own the consumers’ kitchens with its range of spices. "The new campaign would bring out different nuances of consumer’s interactions with food. I am delighted to welcome Akshay and Bhumi, who have elevated our proposition with their performance."

Ajay Gahlaut, Group Chief Creative Officer of Dentsu Creative, said that for the company food is more than just fuel for the body, often it’s how people express themselves and how they show care for each other. "It is about the bonding and conversations that happen over food. That’s the thought behind this campaign, and I am thrilled to see it finally come to life."



Also read: Thinking about 'Ram Setu' and 'Thank God' this Diwali? Experts say both films could be a downer for PVR, INOX

Also read: Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor pick up minority stakes in IPO-bound DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations