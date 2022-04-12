BPCL, Microsoft enter 7-year cloud partnership to boost digital transformation

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL) and Microsoft, on Tuesday, announced a seven-year strategic cloud partnership to "accelerate BPCL's digital transformation and innovation in the oil and gas industry."

The collaboration seeks to unlock the opportunities with Microsoft’s cloud and enable BPCL to modernize its tech architecture, the companies said in a joint statement.

"The partnership gives a strong fillip to BPCL’s digital-first strategy, as part of ‘Project Anubhav’ to redefine customer experience through the pillars of trust, personalization, and convenience. Through a seven-year collaboration, Microsoft will provide infrastructure as a service (IAAS), platform as a service (PAAS), network and security services on the cloud, including Azure native services on Azure Datafactory, API, IOT and analytics," the statement said.

“Through our cloud based digital transformation project, we are focused to build innovative and customer friendly solutions which are increasingly interconnected, smart, always available and provide a single window of BPCL services to customers seamlessly. We look forward to unlock value for the organization by availing world class scalable infrastructure, crashing our time to market and reimagining the way our customers interact with BPCL,” said Rahul Tandon, Chief General Manager (Project Anubhav), BPCL said.

Microsoft’s cloud platform will fuel BPCL’s cloud transformation, providing the intelligence to transform operations, build smarter supply chains and increase customer engagement.

The companies will focus on creating a digital customer experience for BPCL customers through an innovative fuelling solution powered by Microsoft Azure called UFill. "With UFill, the invitation to customers is to “Fast forward your fill”, leveraging the latest in digital technology which obviates the need for looking at zero or final reading and such offline manual interventions," read the statement.

BPCL also said that it is digitally transforming its backend operations by enabling IoT powered supply chains with Microsoft Azure. For this "BPCL’s Digital Nerve Center, IRIS will remotely monitor thousands of sensors, integrating across 19000+ fuel stations, retail terminals, bottling plants, consumer pumps, RDI (Railway Diesel Installations) and VTS (Vehicle Tracking System) systems, to ensure BPCL’s entire supply chain is tamper proof and delivers 100% percent quality".

The government-owned petroleum company also highlighted that it is building a conversational AI platform, the chat bot, Urja, to provide access to customer support across platforms. Urja would be accessed by customers on platforms of their choice, including WhatsApp and Facebook, providing the flexibility and convenience of access at a click.

“Bringing together BPCL’s operational expertise with Microsoft’s cloud and AI capabilities, our partnership will help fortify BPCL’s business operations with trust and security at the core," said Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India.