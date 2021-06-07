Hyatt Regency Mumbai temporarily suspends operations amid fund crunch

Hyatt Regency Mumbai has "temporarily" suspended its operations due to no funds coming from Asian Hotels (West) Ltd, the owner of Hyatt Regency Mumbai.

"This is to inform all the on-roll staff of the hotel that no funds are forthcoming from Asian Hotels (West) Ltd., the owner of Hyatt Regency Mumbai, to enable payment of salaries or to support the operations of the hotel," a statement by Hyatt Regency said.

The hotel said the decision has been taken to temporarily suspend all operations for Hyatt Regency Mumbai with immediate effect. "The hotel will remain closed until further notice," the statement said. Sunjae Sharma, Vice President and Country Head - India, Hyatt, did not provide any details on since when funds have not been forthcoming, reported PTI.

"Future reservations through Hyatt booking channels will remain temporarily unavailable," he said. At Hyatt, "our guests and colleagues are a top priority, and we are working closely with the hotel's owner to resolve this situation," he added.

