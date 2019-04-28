Brokerage firm 360 Realtors to recruit 1,000 employees this fiscal

Property brokerage firm 360 Realtors will hire 1,000 employees this fiscal year and is actively looking for acquisition in the US market to grow its business in India and overseas, a top company official said.

Gurugram-based 360 Realtors currently has over 50 offices across India and overseas with a sales force of more than 1,000 people. Its revenue grew by 46 per cent to Rs 152 crore during the last fiscal. The company sold 6,000 units worth Rs 4,100 crore during 2018-19.

"We have set a target to sell 12,000 units this fiscal. To achieve this, we need people. We will be hiring about 1,000 people this financial year," the company's founder and MD Ankit Kansal told PTI.

With 30 per cent of sales in value terms coming from non-resident Indians (NRIs), he said, the company is actively looking to acquire a brokerage firm in the US to market Indian properties.

The discussions are underway with some of the US-based brokerage houses that are marketing Indian properties in America.

360 Realtors competes with the likes of PropTiger.com, ANAROCK, Square Yards, Investor Clinic and Wealth Clinic in the organised property brokerage business, which has now come under the ambit of new realty law RERA (Real Estate Regulatory Authority).

On the overall real estate market, Kansal said, it has once again started turning bullish on the back of regulatory reforms and healthy economic growth.

"Developers are also coming up with numerous attractive schemes such as developer subvention, attractive prices and freebies, thereby giving a buying boost," he added.

Kansal said, housing prices are likely to remain stable for at least another 6-8 months. Over the last year, the company has incubated verticals such as a unique broker aggregation platform, strategic advisory services for developers and a media house to achieve higher growth, he said.

