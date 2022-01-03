BT EXCLUSIVE: GOQii to expand into connected fitness and healthcare ecosystem in 2022

Indian fitness technology company GOQii was much ahead of its time when it offered one-on-one personal mobile coaching and fitness tracking services through its app in 2015, a concept widely accepted and adopted during the last two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. As the company moves beyond fitness with its new direction around preventive healthcare, GOQii will be expanding into the connected fitness and healthcare ecosystem in 2022.

"From a 2022 perspective you will see GOQii expand into the connected fitness and healthcare ecosystem. In the connected health domain, we have partnered with Ascensia and we are launching their glucometer on GOQii. So essentially a glucometer that is connected back to the GOQii ecosystem. We have also partnered with Abbott for their continuous glucose monitoring with Freestyle Libre. We are in talks with certain blood pressure monitors too. So these are all physical health devices that will integrate with the GOQii ecosystem," GOQii founder and CEO Vishal Gondal told BusinessToday.In.

The whole concept of remote healthcare and fitness has become a thing now since gyms were shut due to the pandemic. Hence, when it comes to the entire fitness ecosystem, there is going to be a big transformation. This is why the company has launched a smart skipping rope, treadmill, smart weighing scale, and will also launch a cycle.

"We are introducing more and more elements of connected healthcare within GOQii. We've already built the ecosystem, so now we only need to add more devices and more sensors into our platform," said Gondal.

GOQii is committed to working towards women's health that has a lot to do with lifestyle, especially conditions like PCOS & PCOD. The company is trying to address this by launching solutions around fertility as well as helping women to conceive.

"As you know there has been a big wave of IVF which is not cost-effective for all. So we believe that by just using data and improving your lifestyle we can help couples conceive at a much better rate. Thus, we launched women's care solutions in the GOQii ecosystem. And will be launching a specific GOQii plan for fertility soon," Gondal added.

The company also plans to launch an integrated insurance plan into the GOQii ecosystem.

Given the prevalence of heart disease post-COVID-19, and a lifestyle that makes people more prone to heart disease and diabetes, the company is also launching a new version of GOQii with integrated ECG. "We are focusing on the heart disease element. Going forward, every GOQii wearable in our Vital range will have an ECG element integrated into it," Gondal said.

GOQii has witnessed a jump of around 300 per cent in coach engagement since August 2020.

