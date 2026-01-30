Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty slipped on Friday, snapping a three-session winning streak. Investors now await the Union Budget 2026, scheduled to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, 2026.



On January 29, a mix of conglomerates will report their Q3 earnings. NTPC, SAIL, and Bank of Baroda are scheduled would announce results today. The auto sector remains in focus with Bajaj Auto earnings, while Ambuja Cements will also report results. Other key announcements include Jindal Steel & Power and Gland Pharma.