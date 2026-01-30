Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty slipped on Friday, snapping a three-session winning streak. Investors now await the Union Budget 2026, scheduled to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, 2026.
On January 29, a mix of conglomerates will report their Q3 earnings. NTPC, SAIL, and Bank of Baroda are scheduled would announce results today. The auto sector remains in focus with Bajaj Auto earnings, while Ambuja Cements will also report results. Other key announcements include Jindal Steel & Power and Gland Pharma.
Ambuja Cements posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 204 crore in the December quarter of FY26, a sharp 91% year-on-year fall compared with Rs 2,158.21 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year.
Dr Lal PathLabs on Friday reported a 6.4% fall in net profit for the quarter ended December 2025. Net profit declined to Rs 90.5 crore in Q3 against Rs 96.7 crore a year ago. Revenue climbed 10.8% to Rs 660 crore.
Textile major Arvind posted a marginal decline in profitability for the December quarter, with consolidated net profit slipping 5.6 per cent year-on-year to Rs 97.59 crore, compared with Rs 103.42 crore in the same period last year. The company’s revenue from operations rose 13.6 per cent to Rs 2,372.64 crore during the quarter, up from Rs 2,089.21 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.
Shares of Vedanta Ltd tumbled more than 8% in Friday’s session after the metals and mining major announced its December-quarter results. The company posted a strong set of numbers, with consolidated net profit surging 60% year-on-year to Rs 7,807 crore in Q3, compared with Rs 4,876 crore in the same period last fiscal.
Shares of Vodafone Idea Ltd climbed 10% in Friday’s trade ahead of the Union Budget scheduled for February 1. The rally came despite the absence of any fresh corporate announcement or regulatory filing from the company. Investors appear to be factoring in potential policy support for the telecom sector from the upcoming budget, which has lifted sentiment across select telecom stocks. Read full story here
EaseMyTrip has entered into a partnership with AI-driven platform ProXpense to streamline corporate travel and automated expense management. The collaboration aims to integrate EaseMyTrip’s extensive inventory of flights and hotels directly with ProXpense’s AI-powered workflows
Shares of South Indian Bank Ltd plunged nearly 19 per cent on Friday to touch a low of Rs 36.01. The sharp decline came after the bank disclosed that its Managing Director and CEO, P R Seshadri, has decided not to seek a second term once his current tenure ends, spooking investors and triggering concerns over leadership transition.