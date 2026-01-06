Business Today announces distinguished jury for the 14th edition of BT India’s Best CEOs Awards

Business Today is proud to unveil the distinguished jury for the 14th edition of BT India’s Best CEOs Awards. These prestigious annual awards honour exceptional CEOs across India Inc. and will be adjudicated by a jury of industry stalwarts and business leaders on Friday, January 9, 2026.

In a year where markets are rewarding discipline as much as ambition, the 14th edition sharpens its lens on what separates enduring leaders from the rest: profitable growth, resilient execution, and capital-smart strategy. Because profit isn’t just a number – it is power: the power to invest through cycles, attract talent, fund innovation, reward shareholders, and expand influence in a world where capital is increasingly selective.

This year’s jury is chaired by Harsh Mariwala, Chairman, Marico Ltd, celebrated for his visionary leadership and for building one of India’s most admired FMCG companies.

Joining him on the jury are eminent business leaders.

Jury Members:

Kaku Nakhate, Chair, India, BofA Securities

Sanjeev Krishan, Chairperson, PwC in India

Vibha Padalkar, MD & CEO, HDFC Life Insurance

Abhijit Roy, MD & CEO, Berger Paints India

Amish Mehta, MD & CEO, CRISIL

Shanti Ekambaram, Former Deputy MD, Kotak Mahindra Bank

Sanjiv Mehta, Executive Chairman, L Catterton

PwC India, as the knowledge partner, will bring its expertise to the evaluation process, working alongside senior editors from Business Today.

The BT India’s Best CEOs Awards celebrate outstanding leadership by evaluating executives on key parameters including financial performance, strategic direction, shareholder returns, success in M&A, global expansion, and turnaround achievements. The universe of eligible companies is drawn from the BT 500 list of India’s largest firms by profitability - underscoring the awards’ core belief that sustainable value creation begins with strong, consistent earnings. The awards also include special categories such as Business Icon of the Year and Lifetime Achievement.

The winners will be revealed at a grand event on Friday, March 27, 2026, in Mumbai, marking the culmination of the 14th edition of BT India’s Best CEOs Awards.

Stay tuned as we celebrate leaders who are not only steering growth, but proving, year after year, that profitability is the ultimate test of strategy, execution, and staying power.

About Business Today Multiverse

Business Today, India’s most widely read business magazine and part of the India Today Group — India’s leading media conglomerate — has been a trailblazer in business journalism since its inception in 1992. Known for setting new standards in reporting, BT was the first to bring in-depth coverage of management theories to the forefront and later pioneered a more personal and incisive style of business journalism. The 34 year journey of unwavering trust and unmatched foresight complements the group’s strategic vision for its brand to achieve leadership ‘On Stands, Online, and On Air.’ Across our iconic magazine, cutting-edge online platform, and livestream product, we offer an all-encompassing experience. Our reach extends across digital platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram — creating a multiverse of business news insights.