CIPL bags Rs 240 cr project to develop storage platform for govt officials

Corporate Infotech, an IT solutions provider, on Thursday announced it has bagged a project worth Rs 240 crore to develop a cloud-based document sharing and storage platform for government officials.

In an official statement, Corporate Infotech Private Ltd (CIPL) said that the GovDrive project will serve nearly 50 lakh government officials across the country. As part of the contract, the Noida-based firm added it will develop secure applications and managed services under the GovDrive-Storage as a Service project.

The services will cater to various ministries, departments, statutory bodies and several other similar organisations, the company said.

"GovDrive, a cloud-based multi-tenant platform, helps government employees in seamless document sharing, both inter- and intra-department, while facilitating internal and external collaboration. The government officials are provided 10GB of free storage each under the GovDrive to store documents," the company stated.

The platform will have features like advanced file search capabilities, encryption, download and restore options, and synchronisation of documents across multiple devices such as desktops, laptops, mobile phones, and tablets.

Vinod Kumar, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of CIPL, said, "This contract highlights our dedication to delivering cutting-edge solutions that address the dynamic requirements of our clients. We eagerly anticipate collaborating with the government to guarantee the successful execution of this initiative."

CIPL has been serving more than 1,000 clients, providing a comprehensive suite of services. Its services include digital transformation, data centre infrastructure solutions and IP surveillance.

(With inputs from PTI)