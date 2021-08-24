Colgate toothpastes to come in recyclable tubes in India

FMCG major Colgate-Palmolive is launching recyclable toothpaste tubes in India, making it the first oral care brand to launch such an initiative. It will be first rolled out on Colgate’s Active Salt and Vedshakti variants, which will be followed by other brands in the portfolio. Products in new recyclable tubes have been distributed across select markets and will be available nationally by September, Times of India reported.

Toothpastes are traditionally packaged in tubes made from a combination of plastic and aluminium, which gives the tube its characteristic flexibility but is also very difficult to recycle.

“Our desire to reimagine a healthier future for the people we serve and for our planet remains our number one priority. With this category-leading initiative, along with our consumers, our planet will also have a future to smile about,” Colgate-Palmolive India MD Ram Raghavan told the publication. “We hope that all toothpaste manufacturers will meet recycling standards for their tubes in order to maximize the positive impact it can have on all of us,” he added.

This initiative is in partnership with the Mumbai-based tube packaging firm EPL (formerly known as Essel Propack). The FMCG major will also share recyclable technology with others to achieve a circular economy.

In May 2021, Unilever had announced its plans to convert its toothpaste portfolio comprising Signal, Pepsodent and Closeup by 2025. The plan is to launch this in two of major Unilever markets – India and France.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

