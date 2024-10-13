Consumer Protection Authority orders Ola to provide choice to consumers for preferred method of refund

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has directed Ola, a leading online ride-hailing platform, to implement a mechanism allowing consumers to choose their preferred method of refund — either directly to their bank account or via coupon — during the grievance redressal process.
Additionally, Ola has been instructed to provide consumers with a bill or receipt or invoice for all rides booked through its platform, ensuring greater transparency and accountability in its services.
The CCPA observed that the whenever consumer raised any grievance on the Ola app, as part of its no-question-asked refund policy, Ola only provided a coupon code which could be used for the next ride without providing a clear choice to the consumer to opt between a bank account refund or a coupon. It was observed that this violates consumer rights and the no-question-asked refund policy cannot mean that the company incentivises people to simply use this facility for taking another ride.
Moreover, the CCPA observed that if a consumer attempts to access invoice for rides booked on Ola, the app shows the message ‘Customer invoice for Auto rides will not be provided due to changes in Ola’s auto service T&Cs.’ It was observed that not issuing bill or invoice or receipt for the goods sold or services rendered constitutes an ‘unfair trade practice’ under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.
Additionally, the CCPA has also ordered following consumer-centric changes in the Ola app:
According to information on the National Consumer Helpline (NCH), a total of 2,061 complaints have been registered against Ola from 01.01.2024 to 09.10.2024. The top categories of complaints are:
Through its regulatory intervention, the CCPA has been steadfast in ensuring that Ola adheres to the legal framework established to secure the rights of consumers. These measures aim to empower consumers, enhance trust, and improve service provider accountability, reflecting the CCPA’s commitment to ensuring a fair and secure experience for all consumers on e-commerce platforms.
