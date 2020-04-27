Coronavirus: Paytm Mall to partner with 10,000 kirana shops to scale up grocery delivery

Paytm Mall plans to partner with over 10,000 kirana stores, small shops, and businesses for hyperlocal deliveries. Digitally enabling small businesses by selling on Paytm Mall and giving them all the necessary logistics support, the company hopes to help shops and stores which have either witnessed a sharp decline in footfall or had to abruptly pause operations due to the lockdown.

Currently, all leading logistics players including GATI, Ecom Express, Delhivery, Bluedart, FedEx and others are working with Paytm Mall. And as more fulfilment and delivery executives of logistics partners join back to work, more orders would be eligible for same-day delivery. According to Paytm Mall, there has been a massive uptick in the sales in grocery essentials from Tier-II and Tier-III towns as over 200 such cities are ordering the most on Paytm Mall. Cities Including Indore, Ahmedabad, NCR, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Pune, Chennai, Ludhiana, Bathinda, have all seen a rise in orders.

With its unique O2O (Offline to Online) model, the company claims to have been investing in scaling up its hyperlocal operations over the last few weeks. With this new partnership, it aims to deliver in over 16000 pin-codes. The company explains that many small stores have the inventory stocked up but are running short on manpower. With this new partnership, it aims to connect them with their logistics partner so that the essential groceries can be delivered to the customers. This will ensure that for small shopkeepers and kirana stores, their business keeps running. According to Paytm Mall, these grocery stores are witnessing almost 50 per cent additional orders per day.

Srinivas Mothey, Senior Vice President, Paytm Mall says, "Paytm Mall has always advocated a 100 per cent marketplace model of operation against an inventory led one as pursued by other major players. Our objective is to connect neighbourhood offline stores to interested customers far and wide through our e-commerce platform. We are constantly reaching out to smaller sellers to understand the challenges they are facing in stocking inventory as well as the delivery of goods. During this time of crisis, we want to ensure that our merchant partners do not lose out on business. Our tie-ups with small businesses would ensure that service our customers faster and hyper-locally."

Paytm Mall has launched several initiatives to help stressed businesses including its merchant partners, small shop owners and SMEs during the COVID-19 pandemic crisis. The company over the last few weeks has taken several measures to help citizens fight COVID-19. As the novel coronavirus spreads across India, forcing the government to take tough calls and restricting the movement of goods and people, Paytm Mall decided to help its merchant partners who are facing issues with stocking up on inventory and fulfilment of orders by waiving off service level agreement (SLA) and devised Hygiene SOPs for them and their workplace/employees. It has partnered with several suppliers and brands of FMCG goods to help its merchant partners stock up.