Delhi HC seeks response from Centre, Amazon for sale of Shein products

The Delhi High Court has sought a response from the Centre as well as Amazon on a plea seeking the prohibition on sale of products of Chinese fashion portal Shein in India. A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh issued a notice on the petition citing Shein’s ban in India by the Centre last year.

While Senior Advocate Vivek Raj Singh, appearing for petitioner Ananttika Singh, urged the court to intervene before data is “transferred to Chinese company”, the court refused to pass an interim order to stay the sale. Singh informed the court that there was an advertisement on Amazon publicising sale of Shein products on its platform as part of its Prime Day sale.

Singh pleaded that 59 Chinese apps were banned by the government in June, including Shein and that there should be a total prohibition on the sale of its products in the country. He added that in spite of a representation made to the Centre, no steps were taken to prevent the sale.

The matter is to be heard next on August 20.

Petitioner Ananttika Singh, in her PIL, sought direction to Amazon to suspend its partnership with Shein till the ban is not lifted by the Centre. The petition stated that Shein was banned for using data of Indian customers in a manner prejudicial to the interest and sovereignty of the country, and hence cannot be allowed to circumvent the law by using a third-party platform.

It highlighted Amazon’s privacy policy that states that it could share data collected from users with registered sellers, making it possible for Shein to once again have access to personal data of Indian citizens.

The petition also sought direction to the Centre to appoint a third-party committee to audit the flow of data of Indian consumers to Shein.

